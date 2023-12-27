Indore: Creche Facility Begins At Collectorate Office | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under a unique initiative started by collector Dr Ilaiyaraja T, creche facility for infants and children begun in the Collectorate office from Tuesday.

Women accompanying infants and children in the office and infants and children of female employees working in the office will be able to avail the benefit of creche facility.

Collector Dr Ilaiyaraja T said that the creche facility is for those women who come to the office with small children for some work or are working in the Collector office.

Instructions have been given in the Maternity Benefit Act to promote creche facilities. In this sequence, the facility has begun in the Collector office. He said that soon staff will also be appointed to take care of children in the creche facility. Interactive toys are also kept here for them.

Police organised two-day Indradhanus-Pratham Police Commissonerate Fair, 2023 for police officials and their families on Tuesday.

The fair was organised under the guidance of police commissioner Makrand Deouskar at DRP Line ground and it will also be held on Wednesday.

The police families enjoyed swings for free and various delicious dishes in the food zone at a nominal fee. The police commissioner encouraged police families by enjoying dishes at various stalls set up by them.