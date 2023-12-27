Indore: Miffed Over Dad's Rebuke, Boy Kills Self | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 15-year-old boy committed suicide at Annapurna police station area after his father scolded him for using mobile phone for hours and took it away from him. According to the police, the incident took place in Dhanshree Nagar on December 15 where one Mohit More committed suicide by consuming a poisonous substance.

Mohit's father is a labourer while his mother Lakshmi works as a domestic help. Mohit’s father Mangilal said that on the day of the incident, he had scolded Mohit and took away the mobile phone from him as he was using it for several hours.

Afterwards, he left for work and Mohit was alone at home as his mother too had gone to work. His elder brother had also gone to work. When the family members reached home they were shocked to find Mohit lying unconsciously on bed and froth was coming out from his mouth.

The family rushed him to the hospital where he underwent treatment for the past 10 days and finally succumbed to his injuries on Monday. Mangilal said that Mohit had left his studies a few years ago and used to stay at the house. He got the mobile phone around 4 months ago and used to spend most of the time on it.

The police are investigating the case to ascertain whether there is any other reason behind his death and are recording statements of the family members.

In a similar incident, which took place a few days back, a class 11 student committed suicide by hanging on December 13 after he became upset over his mother's refusal to give him the mobile phone, as his half-yearly exams were underway. According to the police, the incident took place in Nageen Nagar where 17-year-old Vinay Pal took the extreme step.