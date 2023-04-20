Indore: Patients complain of delay at Govt PC Sethi Hospital as Amarnath Yatra applicants line up to get health certificate

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Routine services of the Govt PC Sethi Hospital were disrupted on Wednesday as applicants of Amarnath Yatra lined up in long queues since early morning to get their health certificates.

OPD patients, including pregnant women, complained that they had to wait for long for their turn.

Senior doctors complained about about staff shortage.

"Only five doctors of the health department have been authorized for the work. Hundreds of people come to the hospital to get certificates which is affecting normal routine work. Authorities must authorise other doctors too to share the burden just like last year," medical officer Dr Santosh Verma said.

Meanwhile, one of the Amarnath Yatra applicants Chayan Jain complained that he had to wait for four hours for the certificate.

"Doctors were also burdened as some blood tests and ECG of the applicants were also done before issuing certificates. More doctors must be authorized," Jain said.