Indore: Patient Aare Asst Course Rolled Out To Address Growing Demand

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In response to the increasing demand for skilled healthcare assistants, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has launched a ‘Patient Care Assistant’ certificate course in collaboration with Versatile Society and Medicare Hospital and Research Centre. The three-month course, conducted through Deendayal Upadhyay Kushal Kendra, aims to equip students with both theoretical knowledge and practical skills necessary for proficient patient care. Recognising the rising need for individuals capable of providing medical assistance and care for family members, especially the elderly, this initiative also addresses challenges faced by hospitals in meeting the demand.

‘The curriculum focuses on hands-on training to prepare students for real-world scenarios in patient care. Nominal course fees will be charged to ensure accessibility, with eligibility requiring a minimum 12th-grade pass and no age limit,’ DDKK director Dr Maya Ingle said. Employment opportunities According to Ingle, the successful course completion will not only result in a certificate from the university but also open up promising employment opportunities. ‘The current demand for skilled assistants has created a favourable environment for graduates, making them valuable assets in the healthcare sector,’ she said.

Future impact With the introduction of the course, DAVV envisions not only meeting the immediate demand for healthcare assistants but also contributing to the overall improvement of patient care standards. The course is expected to empower individuals with skills needed to make a significant impact in the healthcare sector.