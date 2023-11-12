Indore: Patel Seeks Support In Mahalaxmi Nagar, Tulsi Nagar

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Congress candidate from Indore-5 -- Satyanarayan Patel -- campaigned in Mahalaxmi Nagar, Tulsi Nagar and other areas of the constituency on Saturday.

Patel started his campaign after offering prayers at Mahalaxmi Temple and Mehndipur Balaji Temple. The Congress candidate reached out to electorate and asked them to vote in favour of the party.

People welcomed with flower garlands and showered flowers. He addressed the people and said that voters should bring change in the constituency. The residents informed him about drainage and roads problems in various localities. People complained that there wasdust everywhere due to the poor road which causes severe problems to public health. Patel assured people and told them that Mahalaxmi Nagar and Tulsi Nagar would be made problem-free and new development works would be launched under the Congress government.

He later campaigned in Sun City, Raja Ram Avenue, Vidya Nagar, Mansarovar Nagar, Scheme No. 94, Sai Kripa, Shanti kunj, Nyay Nagar Extension, Goyal Vihar and sought votes for Congress.

Mahendra Hardia, BJP candidate and sitting MLA from Indore-5, campaigned in ward no. 37 of the constituency on Saturday. Several people welcomed him with flower garlands and women performed aarti of him. His supporters showered flowers on him from their houses.

Hardiatold people that they should celebrate Diwali, festival of Lord Ram's victory with joy and invited Lord Ram’s devotees to join him in the inauguration ceremony of Ram temple on January 22 2023. Sanatani should vote for BJP for the sake of religion and eliminate the opponents, he added. I am contesting the election on the basis of development works done by me and people will make me their MLA again.He campaigned in the Vakratunda Nagar, MumtajBagh, Sanjivani Nagar, Anandi Colony, Scheme No. 94 and other areas of the constituency and asked for votes in favour of BJP.

