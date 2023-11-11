 Indore: Moving Car Catches Fire; Doctor Family Was Travelling To UP For Diwali
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Moving Car Catches Fire; Doctor Family Was Travelling To UP For Diwali

Indore: Moving Car Catches Fire; Doctor Family Was Travelling To UP For Diwali

The car was completely burnt to ashes within a short time.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, November 11, 2023, 12:41 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A moving car caught fire after another vehicle rammed it from behind in Jabalpur district on Saturday morning. The doctor's family travelling in the car had a narrow escape and no casualty was reported.                      

The car was completely burnt to ashes within a short time. 

The family comprising of doctor, his wife and two children were travelling to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from Indore on Saturday for Diwali. Suddenly, as they arrived Jujhari village of Jabalpur district, a vehicle came from behind and rammed their car, which sparked the fire.

Read Also
Diwali Special Markets In Indore To Visit For Your Home Decoration Shopping
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

#OfficeWaliDiwali: A Peek Into Celebration Of Students, Journalists & Restaurant Staff Who Could Not...

#OfficeWaliDiwali: A Peek Into Celebration Of Students, Journalists & Restaurant Staff Who Could Not...

Indore: Moving Car Catches Fire; Doctor Family Was Travelling To UP For Diwali

Indore: Moving Car Catches Fire; Doctor Family Was Travelling To UP For Diwali

MP Elections 2023: BJP Appears Strong On 3 Seats, Congress Holds Ground On One

MP Elections 2023: BJP Appears Strong On 3 Seats, Congress Holds Ground On One

Indore: People Throng Bartan Bazaar Sarafa For Dhanteras Shopping

Indore: People Throng Bartan Bazaar Sarafa For Dhanteras Shopping

Cong Making Promises That It Cannot Fulfill: Fadnavis

Cong Making Promises That It Cannot Fulfill: Fadnavis