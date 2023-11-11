Indore: Moving Car Catches Fire; Doctor Family Was Travelling To UP For Diwali

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A moving car caught fire after another vehicle rammed it from behind in Jabalpur district on Saturday morning. The doctor's family travelling in the car had a narrow escape and no casualty was reported.

The car was completely burnt to ashes within a short time.

The family comprising of doctor, his wife and two children were travelling to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj from Indore on Saturday for Diwali. Suddenly, as they arrived Jujhari village of Jabalpur district, a vehicle came from behind and rammed their car, which sparked the fire.

Read Also Diwali Special Markets In Indore To Visit For Your Home Decoration Shopping

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)