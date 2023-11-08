Indore: Patel Promises To Rejuvenate Pipliyahana Lake

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Satyanarayan Patel ‘Sattu’, Congress candidate from Indore-5, campaigned near Pipliyahana area on Tuesday.

The Congress candidate reached out to the electors and asked them to vote in favour of the Congress.

The people complained to him that the Pipliyahana Lake was drying up, and even though the locals had protested, the incumbent MLA did not support us.

Patel assured the people that the lake was very old and he would rejuvenate it. He promised that when Congress came to power such lakes would be preserved.

Patel started his campaign from Brajeshwari Colony. Women welcomed him at several places and performed his aarti. He reached Chandramauleshwar Mahadev temple in the Vrindavan Garden area to offer prayers. People informed him about the problems in the localities and Patel assured that he would resolve them.

Will get re-elected on strength of my work: Hardia

Mahendra Hardia ‘Baba’, BJP candidate and sitting MLA from Indore-5, campaigned in the ward no. 46 of the constituency. He started his campaign by garlanding the statue of Sant Balinath at Malwa Mill Square. Several people welcomed him with garlands in Pancham Ki Phel and promised to vote for him. Later, he visited Amar Tekri, Vikas Nagar, Somnath Ki Juni Chal, Rupesh Yadav Nagar and Kazi Ki Chawl to reach out to the voters. Hardia said that he was contesting the election based on development works done by him and the BJP government in Indore-5.

“My constituency has seen various infrastructure works such as bridges and roads. I do not believe in pomp and show, the people are my strength and they will choose me again as their MLA,” he said.

