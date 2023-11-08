Bhopal: Himanshi Wins Gold In Judo, Sandhya Bags Bronze

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State judoka Himanshi Tokas bagged the gold medal in the women’s 63 kg category in the ongoing National Games. Sandhya Tiwari, also from MP, secured a bronze in the women’s 52 kg event.

In the field of triathlon, Madhya Pradesh’s mixed team, featuring Ankur Chahar, Durvisha Pawar, Roshan Gond, and Adhya Singh, added to the state’s medal count by bagging a bronze in the mixed relay event. The event was organized at the Caranzalem Miramar road.

As of now, MP has won medals in judo, kayaking-canoeing, badminton, wushu, archery, weightlifting, aquatics, squash, shooting and pencak silat. Till now, MP can boast of winning 32 gold, 35 silver and 33 bronze medals.