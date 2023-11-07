34 Deg Celsius: Bhopal, Guna, Ratlam Register Highest Temp

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though the night temperature is almost normal, the day temperature is above normal at most places in the state. Bhopal, Ratlam and Guna recorded maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, which was highest in the state.

State’s western areas recorded higher day temperature compared to eastern region where maximum temperature hovered around 31 degrees Celsius at most places.

Bhopal recorded maximum temperature of 34 degrees Celsius, which was 3.1 degrees above normal while it recorded minimum temperature of 16.8 degrees Celsius, which was almost normal.

Indore recorded maximum temperature of 31.8 degrees Celsius, which was slightly above normal. Its night temperature at 17.8 degrees Celsius was 2.2 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature of Pachmarhi and Malajhkhand was 27.8 degrees Celsius.

According to meteorological department, fresh western disturbance is likely to occur in western Himalayan region till November 10 and over adjoining plains on November 9.

Western disturbance over the Himalayan region and an induced cyclonic circulation has been identified over north-west Rajasthan. The western disturbance will make temperature fluctuate in Central parts including Madhya Pradesh.

