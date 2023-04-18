Indore: Passengers run on rail tracks to board Indore-Bikaner Express as coaches stop hundred meters away from the platform

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers at the Indore railway station had to run on tracks to board the Indore-Bikaner Express after some coaches of the train stopped a hundred meters away from the platform.

As per report of Nai Duniya, the Indore-Bikaner weekly special train leaving Indore every Saturday reported to be extremely crowded, with passengers struggling to board the train. The Divyang and General class coaches attached behind the engine could not reach the platform, as train stopped a hundred meters away. The passengers had to run on the tracks to board the train, risking their lives.

The situation has become particularly challenging for disabled passengers, who have to struggle to board the train from the tracks. Many women have reportedly slipped on the tracks while attempting to board the train.

During the summer vacation, there has been a significant rush at Indore railway station, with most trains having long waiting lists. Passengers are jostling with each other to block their seats, and the general coach is so overcrowded that there is no place even to stand.