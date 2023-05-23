Indore: Passengers panic as smoke engulfs I-bus

Representative Image | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A major tragedy was averted on Monday when passengers were rescued from an AICTSL bus which was engulfed in smoke while passing through Shivaji Vatika Square.

The smoke broke out due to some technical reason. Thankfully, no one was injured in the incident. For safety reasons, the police stopped traffic on BRTS for some time. “During summertime, it is common for vehicle’s engine to heat up. Due to some major technical issues, the main engine of the bus started emitting smoke.

The passengers were shifted to a safe station immediately,” said, Manoj Patel, CEO, AICTSL. There were around 25 passengers on the bus when the mishap occurred. The bus was travelling from Rajiv Gandhi Square to Niranjanpur.

“The buses have an inbuilt alarm system. As soon as the bus was engulfed in smoke, the alarms were activated and the passengers were asked to step out and reach out to the nearest station. An inspection committee has been set to recheck the coolant of the buses. Necessary security aid has already been installed in the buses,” said Pathak.