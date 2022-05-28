Indore: Panchayat election; training to be held in two sessions

Representative pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Following the release of the schedule of the Panchayat polls, the District Election Office is going to start the training of the polling parties. The training will be given in two sessions.

The training of the presiding officer and polling officer no. 1 has been kept in two sessions on 30th and 31st May. The first session will be from 10 am to 1 pm and the second session will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Training centre will be Holkar Science College. The orders regarding election training have been circulated by the collector and district election officer Manish Singh. The instructions have been passed on to head of the departments to inform the staff to attend the election training.

Premchand Paraste, joint director (Planning) and nodal officer (Personnel Management), said that all the proceedings related to the training have been completed. If found absent in the election training, disciplinary action will be taken under the three-tier Panchayat Election - 2022 Act. Instructions have been given by collector and district election officer Singh that all the officers and employees concerned should ensure their presence in the training sessions.

Read Also Indore: Principal secretary Labour department holds review meeting