Indore: Principal secretary Labour department holds review meeting

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sachin Sinha, principal secretary Labour department, held a review meeting with officers and staff of the department on Friday.

Sinha also made a courtesy call to SK Awasthi, chairman of the Industrial Court.

During the review, Labour commissioner Virendra Singh Rawat, officer on Special Duty Prabhat Dubey, deputy labour commissioner LP Pathak, SS Dixit, joint director (Establishment) Sarika Bhuria, assistant labour commissioner Ashish Paliwal, and director Industrial Health and Safety Shirish Wadikar etc. were present.

Sinha reviewed the departmental works and labour oriented schemes of the State Government. During the review, instructions were given to conduct 100% inspection in hazardous factories. Sinha also inspected the Labour commissioner's office and instructions were given to ensure cleanliness and maintain the files properly.

Under the Chief Minister's COVID-19 Compassionate Appointment Welfare Scheme, Sinha gave the appointment orders to Nivedita Soni, daughter of Chandrakant Sthapak, who died of COVID.