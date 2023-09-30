Indore: Palda Industrial Area Development Issue Discussed In AIMP AGM

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 64th Annual General Meeting of the Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh (AIMP) was held on Friday at its office in Polo Ground. AIMP president Yogesh Mehta presided over the meeting. in the meeting issues of development of Palda industrial area and the arbitrariness of the Pollution Control Board were discussed.

Secretary of AIMP Tarun Vyas presented the annual report. Treasurer Anil Paliwal presented the annual accounts.

Senior members of the association discussed the future development oriented plans including industrial development, cluster development and industrial problems. Pramod Jain drew attention to the problem of road and electricity tripping of Palda industrial area and sought assurance from the IMC and Electricity Department and expressed displeasure over development work and problems not being resolved.

President Yogesh Mehta said that in future the association will actively make efforts for the development of Palda industrial area by coordinating with the concerned departments for infrastructure development there. Many members of Sanwer Road industrial area expressed their displeasure over the arbitrary attitude of the Pollution Department.

Former president Alok Dave discussed the current status of the Central Government's STRIVE scheme. Chairman Yogesh Mehta informed the meeting about the efforts being made by the association regarding the STRIVE scheme and the Mukhyamantri Sikho Kamao scheme.

In the meeting, Dilip Dev, Harish Bhatia, Harish Nagar, Satish Mittal, Reena Jain, Hemant Mehtani, Alok Dave, Om Dhoot, Vinay Kalani, Ishwar Baheti, Manish Chaudhary, Hemendra Bokadia, Nitin Tendulkar, Girish Punjabi, Madhu Malika, Naveen Dhoot were present. The members of the women's wing and industrialists from industrial areas like Sanwer Road, Polo Ground, Kila Maidan, Palda etc. also participated. The president of AIMP expressed his gratitude towards all the members.