Indore: Pakistani national accused of GST evasion of Rs 8 crore sent to judicial remand

Indore: Four days of joint raids and tireless search operations of DGGI and DRI finally yielded results. Following an estimated evasion of Rs 8 crore in GST, accused Sanjay Mata has been sent to judicial remand till June 17 by a Designated Judicial Magistrate Court on Wednesday. The accused is a Pakistani National and is yet to get Indian citizenship!

Sanjay was arrested by Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), Indore on Tuesday. On Wednesday, he was produced in the Designated Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offence) Court, where the accused filed for bail. The accused's counsel pleaded that the case was totally baseless and the accused hails from a reputed family and would help in court proceedings, thus bail be granted.

Senior advocate and Special Public Prosecutor of DGGI, Chandan Airen, opposed the bail application saying that the nature of crime was very sensitive and the arrest of the co-accused and his brother Sandip hasn't been done yet by the agency. Also, the amount of the GST evasion was too high and the seizure of the cash of Rs 66.47 lakh was a very large amount, thus granting bail would hamper the investigation. He argued that the accused should be sent to JR. Hence, Judicial Magistrate Vijendra Singh Rawat ordered the same.

It may be noted that Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) had launched a joint search operation against SS Enterprises at its office and the residence of the its proprietor Sanjay and Sandeep Mata on Saturday. Sanjay was arrested by DGGI on Tuesday. Beside the documents of GST evasion during the search, cash to the tune of Rs 66.47 lakh was also seized. They are accused of selling Paan Masala of various big brands and evaded GST of Rs 8 crore during the lockdown period.

