Indore: IMC stops free ration distribution as lockdown eases

With the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has decided to stop the distribution of free ration to the needy.

The facility was commenced after lockdown after implemented following Covid-19 outbreak.

The IMC claimed to have distributed more than 22 lakh ration packets containing flour, rice, pulse, spices etc to needy since lockdown was put in place.

“Now that industrial activities are resuming and PDS shops are opening, there is no need to continue distribution of free ration," said municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal.

Special budgetary provisions of Rs 12 crore were made for free distribution of ration to the needy in Indore, which is one of the worst-hit city in the country from Covid-19.

The IMC had setup a call centre to distribute free ration kits for the needy. On receiving phone call at the centre, the IMC would send ration kits to the caller.

The call centre was shut on May 31. “We have some remaining stock of rations which will also be completely distributed within a day or two,” Pal said.

Paid grocery delivery at door-steps to continue

The paid grocery delivery at houses service can continue if the people wish for the same. “As the IMC has already shared mobile numbers of grocers it is up to them whether to purchase grocery items from them or some other places as most of the grocery shops are opened now,” an IMC official said. He stated that the service has become irrelevant as people can purchase the items from open market also with maintaining social distancing norms. However, the service will continue in containment areas.