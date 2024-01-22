Indore: ‘Painless Dental Treatment, Use Of Technology On Rise’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Experts shared the knowledge and use of new technology in the field of dentistry on the second day of the 41st MP State Dental Conference of the Indian Dental Association, on Sunday. Over 650 delegates from across the country participated in the conference.

Mumbai’s Dr Neeraj S Rohida said that dentistry is a field in which technology has started being used extensively. “From smile designing to placing implants, new technology is being used. Digital smile designing is a concept in which without touching the patient's teeth, we can show him what changes will happen in his face after the installation of new teeth and how they will look,” he said.

Meanwhile, paediatric dentist Ahmedabad’s Dr Akash Pataudia said, “Nitrous Oxide Inhalation Sedation is a technique through which painless treatment of dental problems is being done. This treatment is very helpful for children and adults who are afraid of dental treatment and injections,” he added. Organising chairman Dr Suparna Ganguly said that the patient’s overall health can be evaluated by looking at his teeth. “We all must do preventive dental check-ups every 6 months or at least once a year,” she added.