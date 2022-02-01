Indore: Over 52,000 turn eligible, but only 4,609 took second dose

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The district administration and health department did not get a good response for the second dose of teenagers of ages between 15 and 18 years as only 4,609 beneficiaries of this age group took the second dose on Monday.

According to the health department’s records, about 52,000 teenagers turn eligible for the second dose, but such a low turnout of children surprised the officials. However, officials believe that, as the government has opened schools, the number of doses administered would increase from Tuesday.

As many as 50 vaccination centres have been prepared for vaccinating eligible adolescents in the district to inoculate them with the second dose of vaccine.

“As many as 52,000 teenagers have turned eligible for the second dose of vaccine on January 31 as they took the first dose on January 3. We have made 50 centres at various schools in the city for the purpose,” the district immunisation officer said. He added that there would be no compulsion that the children would have to take vaccines only in the schools where they study as they can take the dose in any school they wish to.

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 12:02 AM IST