Bhopal: State Covid tally drops but major cities positivity rate remains high

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Although Covid-19 cases at state level are on the wane, positivity rate in major cities continue to remain high, the state health bulletin reveals. Madhya Pradesh positivity rate ranged between 10% and 12% in the last one week, while Bhopal positivity rate hovered around 25% and even went up to 35%.

Even the districts surrounding the state capital including Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore and Hoshangabad continue to contribute high number of cases to the to the state tally, which is a matter of concern for the health authorities.

On Monday, Madhya Pradesh reported 8,062 new Covid cases, the active cases tally stood at 60,062 on the day. Positivity rate was 10.8%. With 1,757 cases, Bhopal reported maximum cases in the state followed by Indore where 1,197 more people were diagnosed with the infection in last 24 hours. The major cities like Gwalior and Jabalpur reported 162 and 410 cases respectively. Vidisha reported 130 cases, Sehore 279, Hoshangabad 192 and Raisen 98 cases.

The numbers of Covid cases on the whole are coming down consistently in Madhya Pradesh and even Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had expressed satisfaction over it. However, chief minister also stressed on vaccination. National Health Mission (NHM) has launched campaign for second dose of vaccine for teenagers in Madhya Pradesh. The state has target of vaccinating as many as 48 lakh teenagers and so far accomplished 36 lakh vaccination.

* State level Covid active cases and positivity rate

Dates Samples Active cases Positivity rate

Jan 26 81016 72224 12.3%

Jan 27 79813 71203 11.9%

Jan 28 71313 67945 10.8%

Jan 29 73873 66042 11.74%

Jan 30 80930 63297 11.49%

Jan 31 74554 60,609 10.8%

* Bhopal Covid case and positivity rate

Dates Samples Covid cases. Positivity rate

Jan 24 7003 2024 29%

Jan 25 7752 2095 27%

Jan 26 7627 2049 27%

Jan 27 7218 1857 26%

Jan 28 4298 1508 35%

Jan29 7449 1936 26%

Jan 30 6350 1757 28%

* Indore active case and positivity rate

Dates Samples Covid cases Positivity rate

Jan28 10430 1905 18.26%

Jan 29 10432 1784 17.1%

Jan 30 10329 1197 11.5%

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 10:52 PM IST