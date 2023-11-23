Indore: Over 500 Violators Fined For Not Wearing Helmets, Seat Belts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): During the special drive against bike riders without helmets, and drivers and passengers without seat belts, the traffic management police fined more than 500 violators in the past three days. The special drive was started on November 20 at eight busiest intersections in the city. During the drive, other violators were also fined by the traffic management police.

According to a traffic police official, on the instructions of the High Court, the 50-day drive has been started in the state, which will last till January 10, especially against commuters without helmets on bikes and seat belts in cars. Wearing a helmet has also been made compulsory for pillion riders on two-wheelers. Four-wheeler drivers and other passengers should also wear seatbelts.

On Wednesday, the traffic police started the drive at eight intersections in all the zones in the city and fined 118 people for not wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers and 92 drivers for not wearing seat belts.

Moreover, the traffic police officials also collected fines from the people, who jumped signals or parked their vehicles on the wrong sides as well. Fine was collected from 245 violators on Tuesday.

570 challans in three days

The drive was started on Monday and the police have collected fines from 570 violators in three days. Violations other than helmet and seat belts are also included in the challans. Traffic constable social media influencer for traffic awareness Sumant Singh Kachhawa was seen at Palasia Square raising awareness on the importance of wearing seat belts and helmets on Wednesday. The volunteers of Civil Defense were also seen with the policemen.