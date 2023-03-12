Indore: Over 5 lakh consumers in district get power at Re 1 per unit

File/ Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the Atal Griha Jyoti Yojana, more than 5 lakh eligible consumers in Indore district got electricity for Re 1 per unit in the last one month. The figure for all districts in Malwa-Nimar region stands at 33.52 lakh consumers.

Under the scheme, a subsidy of Rs 145 crore has been provided by the government to eligible consumers.

According to the scheme, consumers whose electricity consumption is up to 150 units per month, are charged Rs 1 per unit for the first 100 units and at the fixed rate for the remaining 50 units.

West Discom managing director AmitTomar said that domestic consumers consuming up to 150 units, an average of five units per day, during thirty days are eligible for the scheme.

A total of 33.52 lakh consumers of Malwa-Nimar have benefitted in the last 30 days ending on March 11. Of the beneficiaries, about 20 lakh are from Indore division and 13.50 lakh from Ujjain division.

“A total of more than five lakh consumers in Indore district have benefited from the Griha Jyoti Yojana during the month. They have been given a subsidy of about Rs 20 crore,” he said.

Similarly, nearly 3.18 lakh consumers in Dhar district, 3.20 lakh in Ujjain district, and 1.35 lakh consumers in Khargone district have been benefitted by the scheme.

In Ratlam, Mandsaur, Barwani, and Khandwa districts also 2 lakh to 2.5 lakh consumers have been benefitted.