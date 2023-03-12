e-Paper Get App
MP: Kailash Vijayvargiya dresses up as 'Chacha Chaudhary' for 'Bajarbattu' event in Indore

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 12, 2023, 02:53 PM IST
article-image
MP: Kailash Vijayvargiya dresses up as 'Chacha Chaudhary' for 'Bajarbattu' | Twitter

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya was seen dressed up as ‘Chacha Chaudhary’, the famous Indian comic book character, during the ‘Hasya Kavi Sammelan Bajarbattu' in Indore on Sunday. Vijayvargiya also shared a glimpse of his look on his Twitter account. 

Sharing his picture from the event, he tweeted, “How did you like my new look in this Bajarbattu festival...?

On the other hand, former MLA and BJP leader Jeetu Jirati appeared in the look of 'Sabu', another character from the Chacha Chaudhary comics. 

'Rural people are talented'

Speaking at the event, Vijayvargiya said that rural people are talented and that he and Jirati are playing these characters to pay respect to the people from rural areas and the elders. He said, “ The people of the city underestimate the villagers. They think that they are fools, they are idiots. In fact, most of the talent is in the villages. If you look at the Indian cricket team, more than half of the youth are from rural areas.”

The ‘Bajarbattu Kavi Sammelan’ was organised by the Hind Malwa organisation on the eve of Rang Panchami. 

Festival of Rang Panchami celebrated at Ujjain's Shree Mahakaleshwar temple
article-image
