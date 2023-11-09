Indore: Over 4,000 Members Of Poll Parties Trained On Day 2

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The process of training of polling parties continued for the second day on Thursday in the district. Today, 4,429 officers and employees including presiding officers, polling officers and micro observers engaged in polling parties were given training. They were taught the method of conducting voting in an organised manner and as per the rules.

More than 4,000 officers and employees were trained on the first day also. They were given information about rules and regulations and were also briefed about methods of voting through EVMs. Even today, collector and district election officer Ilayaraja and observers Alok Kumar Pandey and Vijay Pal Singh reached the training site and took stock of the training.

On this occasion, the nodal officer of the training programme and chief executive officer of Indore Development Authority, RP Ahirwar, additional collector Gaurav Benal and training incharge deputy collector Sudeep Meena were also present.

The process of voting through postal ballot continued even today. On the first day, 2207 polling personnel voted. During the training it was informed that the work of distribution of voting material would be done from Nehru Stadium. Polling station-wise tables will be set up for material distribution. Sector officers will contact the parties deployed in the polling booths of their sector and obtain their mobile numbers etc. for communication.

Chief master trainer Dr RK Pandey informed that the polling personnel are being trained by 80 master trainers trained by the Election Commission. Even today the training took place in two sessions. Polling parties are being given detailed information about the process of conducting polls, their rights and duties, instructions given by the Election Commission of India regarding voting, rules and laws related to voting etc. Voting for police officers and employees also started today through postal ballot. Police personnel also participated enthusiastically in the voting.

For the officers and employees, sector officers, BLOs, drivers, conductors etc. appointed in the polling parties of the Assembly elections, convenient arrangements have been made at the training venue for casting their vote through postal ballot. Facilitation centres have been created assembly constituency-wise.

