Indore: Over 25 students in city score between 90-100 %tile in CAT

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 25 students in the city have scored between 90 and 100 percentile in the Common Admission Test (CAT), a gateway to 20 IIMs and over 100 non-IIM B-schools in the country.

Gaurav Agrawal, a teacher who had appeared for the exam to test his knowledge, emerged as the city topper with 99.96 percentile, followed by Rudraksh Gupta (99.91 percentile) and Ushma Joshi (99.54 percentile).

Besides, Naman Wadhwa got 99.04 percentile, Yash Mandhana 98.91 percentile, Dev Verma 97.81 percentile, Gautam Agarwal 97.5 percentile, Aryan Rathi 96.37 percentile, Amit Dharkar 96.16 percentile, Sandhya Sodani 96.16 percentile, Devansh Jain 96.04 percentile, Mushkan Rajani 95.72 percentile, Vishesh Garg 95.44 percentile and Mustansir Malak got 95.05 percentile.

Gaurav Agrawal is an MBA from the Institute of Management Technology, Nagpur. He has been preparing students for CAT for the past many years. Sharing his success mantra, he said it was important not to panic while writing an exam.

Ushma Joshi, who scored 99.54 percentile, dreams of pursuing her MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad. She is currently in the final year of the B.Com (Honours) course. She said that, in the midst of the pandemic, there were many problems in preparing for CAT. “Due to online classes, teachers couldn’t be contacted directly. I studied many topics without any guidance.” Ushma added that, after passing out from IIM, she would do a job for a few years and then take the entrepreneurial route. Her father, Prem Joshi, and mother, Rashmi Joshi, are teachers.

Naman Wadhwa, who got 99.04 percentile, has done his B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from BITS, Pilani, and is currently working in a Pune-based company with an annual package of Rs 15 lakh. Naman said that, during college, he realised that he could do much better in the management sector. “I wish to take admission either in IIM-Lucknow or IIM-Indore.” He said that, as the company had allowed work from home during the pandemic, he had got enough time to spare for CAT preparations.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 08:54 AM IST