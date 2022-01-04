FPJ-Ed Exclusive: CAT topper, 100 percentiler Soham Katkar would love to pursue writing after his MBA

Soham Katkar had registered for CAT exams in 2021 but he was unsure whether to attempt it as he had also taken the CET exam and was awaiting its result.

“But I decided finally to start preparing for CAT and it was in the last two weeks before the exam that I gave it a shot. I gave mocks and gave it everything I had,” Soham said while speaking exclusively to Free Press Journal.

Soham had taken CAT earlier and was more or less familiar with the pattern.

He took CAT in 2020 and secured a 99.66% in his first attempt at the examinations. “But I couldn't clear the sectional cutoff in Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension which meant I received no calls from renowned management institutions.”

Soham spent the months after that trying to improve on his Verbal Reading and Reading Comprehension by reading and writing all the time. Soham was also able to release his own book, between the preparation of his exams, named Ajinkya Bharat. “All this worked in my favour as not only did I make my weakness my strength, I also made it the game changer. I was able to score 11/14 in VARC which is the big reason I topped CAT 2021 and bagged a 100 percentile,” the topper said.

Soham added that being a topper has given him a different kind of high. “I will now be able to receive calls from different colleges which was not the case the last time. Of course I am waiting to be called by the top IIMs,” Soham beamed.

The topper is more satisfied with his scores in VARC than getting 100% in the CAT exams as low scores in the former, last time around, robed him of his glory.

Besides numbers, this novelist loves writing and sees himself pursuing it in the future too, “but my current goal is to have a good career in management post studies,” he assured.

Soham created his own website named www.mistatsearch.in during the lockdown through his knowledge of coding. All of Soham’s efforts translated into achievements because this young man has always seen challenging situations as opportunities rather than hindrances.

