FPJ-Ed: Bengaluru Engineering student detained by Cyber Police for 'Bulli Bai' app case

A 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru has been detained by Mumbai cyber police following the 'Bulli Bai' app case, an official said on Tuesday.

Police had filed a first information report against unknown persons following complaints that photographs of Muslim women were uploaded for the auction' on the app hosted by the GitHub platform.

The suspect was detained on Monday, the official said

Mumbai cyber police station had also registered a case against the app developers and Twitter handles that promoted the app.

On the 'Bulli Bai' app, hundreds of Muslim women were listed for auction with photos that had been doctored and sourced without permission. It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of Sulli Deals which triggered a similar row last year.

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 12:52 PM IST