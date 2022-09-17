Indore: Over 2 inches rain in 24 hrs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rainfall lashed the city on Friday as over 2 inches rainfall (55 mm) was recorded till 8.30 pm with which the total rainfall in the city reached 46 inches (1178.3 mm).

Rainfall with varying intensity continued to lash the city for the second consecutive day on Friday. The rainfall that started from Wednesday evening continued till Friday morning.

The 2 inches of rainfall fell between Thursday evening and Friday evening.

Thanks to the bountiful monsoon, one of Indore's major sources of tap water supply, Yeshwant Sagar Lake, filled to its capacity and Indore Municipal Corporation had to open gates of its dam to maintain the level of the overflowing lake.

The dam's gate was opened again after a gap of three days.

There was intermittent rain with varied intensity in different parts of the city on Friday morning which took a break on Friday afternoon.

The meteorological department forecast that the weather would remain the same but intensity of rainfall would decrease. The change in weather conditions also provided relief to the citizens from the stifling heat and humidity.

TEMP AND HUMIDITY STATS

Max – 25.51 degrees Celsius (5 degree Celsius below normal)

Min - 22.6 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Celsius above normal).

Humidity morning 92 per cent

Humidity evening 93 per cent

Lakes filled to capacity

With another spell of rainfall, city lakes filled to capacity and the Yeshwant Sagar Lake is overflowing.

Lake - Current water level - Capacity

Yeshwant Sagar - 19 ft - 19 ft

Badi Bilawali - 33.1 ft - 34 ft

Bada Sirpur - 15.4 ft - 16 ft

Chhota Sirpur - 13.8 ft - 14 ft

Limbodi - 14.7 ft - 16 ft

Pipliyapala - 22 ft - 22 ft

About 4 inches rainfall in Sanwer

While the city received over two inches rainfall, Sanwer tehsil received the highest amount of rainfall from Thursday to Friday i.e. 97.8 mm (3.85 inches) rainfall in the same period.

Read Also Indore: International conference on transdisciplinary research begins at DAVV