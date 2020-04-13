Indore: Over 190 % increase in biomedical waste in the past one week

Indore: There has been a 193.9 per cent increase in the amount of biomedical waste in the past one week, according to the Regional Office of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

The pollution board officials said that earlier, two vehicles were enough for the waste generated from the hospitals but now five vehicles have been used to collect the hazardous waste. “On April 5, 135 positive patients were found and 463 kilogram/day of biomedical waste was generated.