Indore: Over 190 % increase in biomedical waste in the past one week

Indore: There has been a 193.9 per cent increase in the amount of biomedical waste in the past one week, according to the Regional Office of Madhya Pradesh Pollution Control Board.
The pollution board officials said that earlier, two vehicles were enough for the waste generated from the hospitals but now five vehicles have been used to collect the hazardous waste. “On April 5, 135 positive patients were found and 463 kilogram/day of biomedical waste was generated.
But, as the number of patients have been increased to 281 on April 11, the biomedical waste has increased by more than three times i.e. 1361 kilogram/day,” director of MP Pollution Control Board’s Indore officer RK Gupta said.
He added that the department has also been monitoring the treatment and collection of biomedical waste daily through GPS tracking system. “We are also inspecting the medical facilities in the city for ensuring proper treatment of the waste as it is also hazardous and can be a source of infection for others,” Gupta added.
