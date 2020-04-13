Indore: Bhagwati Mahila Mandal takes responsibility of 400 families amid coronavirus lockdown

The women of Bhagwati Mahila Mandal have taken over the responsibility of 400 families in Chowti Gwaltoli area during this lockdown period. According to Bhagwat Mahila Mandal president, Usha Vadhwa, there are 18 member in the group who are working selflessly.

The Bhawat Mahila Mandal women also does bhajans and kirtans. They have used the money collected in bhajans for the charity work.

According to the NGO president, Usha Vadhwa, the group has prepared kits comprising items worth Rs 1500 and are distributing the same to every household in the area. The kit has enough material for a family of five to six members to sustain for a month.