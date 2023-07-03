 Indore: Over 16k Aspirants Appear In UPSC EPFO Exam
According to the aspirants, the paper was comparatively tough when compared to previous year’s questions.

Updated: Monday, July 03, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Union Public Service Commission conducted the UPSC EPFO 2023 prelims exam on Sunday at 41 exam centres in Indore in which 16,000 candidates appeared. The exam was conducted for 577 EO/AO and APFC posts.

According to the aspirants, the paper was comparatively tough when compared to previous year’s questions. Overall, the written exam of UPSC EPFO was moderate to difficult regarding difficulty level. The exam was conducted for recruitment to the posts of enforcement officer (EO) and accounts officer (AO) and assistant provident fund commissioner (APFC).

The candidates who will be successful in prelims will qualify for the next stage of recruitment. Duration of the exam was two hours which had 120 objective multiple-choice questions for 300 marks.

