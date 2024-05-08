Indore: Over 1.25 Cr Units Consumed In A Single Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time this year, the electricity demand in the city has crossed six hundred megawatts and Indoreans consumed 1 crore 25 lakhs and 40 thousand of units of electricity on a single day on Monday.
Discom officials say that continuous rise in temperature has led to a huge surge in electricity demand in the city adding that city's electricity demand is highest at 4 PM and 12 midnight while the least consumption is between 6 AM and 7 AM.
The maximum demand for electricity recorded on Monday was 601 MW. Officials said that there are more than 7.5lakh electricity connections in the city. In the scorching heat, there is a massive increase in market power demand, industrial power demand and domestic power demand.
The demand for electricity is continuously increasing due to the presence of 18 lakh fans, 5 lakh coolers, more than 2.25 lakh air conditioners and more than 5 lakh fridges in the city.
During the last 24 hours, the demand for electricity at 4 pm on Monday was 601 MW, whereas at 12 o'clock in the night the demand for electricity was 530 MW was recorded. The lowest power demand is currently being recorded between 6 AM to 7 AM which is around 400 MW.