Indore: Over 1.25 Cr Units Consumed In A Single Day

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time this year, the electricity demand in the city has crossed six hundred megawatts and Indoreans consumed 1 crore 25 lakhs and 40 thousand of units of electricity on a single day on Monday.

Discom officials say that continuous rise in temperature has led to a huge surge in electricity demand in the city adding that city's electricity demand is highest at 4 PM and 12 midnight while the least consumption is between 6 AM and 7 AM.

Read Also Man Brutally Assaults Dog In Indore, Snatches It From Owner

The maximum demand for electricity recorded on Monday was 601 MW. Officials said that there are more than 7.5lakh electricity connections in the city. In the scorching heat, there is a massive increase in market power demand, industrial power demand and domestic power demand.

The demand for electricity is continuously increasing due to the presence of 18 lakh fans, 5 lakh coolers, more than 2.25 lakh air conditioners and more than 5 lakh fridges in the city.

During the last 24 hours, the demand for electricity at 4 pm on Monday was 601 MW, whereas at 12 o'clock in the night the demand for electricity was 530 MW was recorded. The lowest power demand is currently being recorded between 6 AM to 7 AM which is around 400 MW.