Indore: Over 1008 units of blood collected in 36-hour camp

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Citizens have given a good response to the mega blood camp organised to collect the blood units for the needy thalassaemia patients as over 1008 units of blood was collected.

The camp was organised by BJP’s Mohit Santosh Verma and it continued for 36 hours. It started on April 15 morning and concluded on April 16 evening.

“It was one of the biggest blood donation camps in the country as it continued for 36 hours and people from all walks of life participated for the cause. We have collected over 1008 units of blood of various blood groups and it will help the treatment of needy thalassaemia patients and also those coming to MY Hospital,” Verma said.

Various social organisations have also participated in the camp while collector Ilayaraja T too donated blood to join the cause. Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani, Dr Nishant Khare, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, BJP medical wing’s convener Dr Avinash Patwari and others took part in the camp.

Meanwhile, HoD of transfusion medicine department in MGM Medical College Dr Ashok Yadav said that they got a good response in the camp and they could also spread awareness about the requirement of blood among thalassaemia patients.

