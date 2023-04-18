Indore: Database of all school children to be prepared

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A database of students of all government and non-government schools is being prepared. It is mandatory for schools to make the database and schools that fail to build the database will face action, said collector Ilayaraja T while speaking at a Time Limit meeting held at the collector office here on Monday. In this regard, he also gave necessary guidelines to the district education officer and district project coordinator.

He also said that a portal is being developed for the speedy disposal of the inter-departmental issues. The inter-departmental issue management system portal that is being prepared for redressal of inter departmental matters will be very helpful in solving the problems related to more than one department and also in monitoring the solution of such problems. A demonstration of this portal was also held during the meeting. Suggestions about the name of the portal were also sought from those present. The name of the portal can be given to the district e-governance manager Ankita Porwal.

The collector also reviewed the Disaster Management Plan in the meeting. He specifically reviewed fire safety and electrical safety in hospitals and hotels. He directed that all hospitals and hotels must compulsorily have proper fire safety arrangements. All electrical fittings and mandatory arrangements should be ensured as per the norms of electrical safety. He said that fire safety NOC and electrical safety NOC are mandatory for all hospitals and hotels. Those hospitals and hotels which have not obtained NOC related to fire safety and electrical safety should compulsorily obtain it. He also gave instructions to follow the safety parameters related to lifts.