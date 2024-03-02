Indore: Over 1,000 People Attend DAVV's School Of Journalism's Annual Fest Media Mantra

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The School of Journalism and Mass Communication, DAVV organised its annual fest “Media Mantra” on Friday at the university auditorium. The event featured diverse stalls showcasing DIY, Bakery, and Merchandise, all crafted by students from SJMC and various other colleges, totalling 10 vibrant stalls.

The programme attracted around 1,000 attendees and achieved success under the capable direction of the head of the department, Dr Sonalee Nargunde. A multitude of cultural performances, including dance, music, and poetry, were showcased by the talented students, earning praise from the captivated audience.

The distinguished guests at the event included Kartik Joshi, an international athlete, Amit Mandloi, a senior journalist, Bhoomika Kalam, founder of Astrobhoomi, Vikas Choudhary, an emotional intelligence expert and relationship coach, and Ekagra Sharma, a writer from the Kapil Sharma Show. The centre of the attraction was the talk show on the topic – One nation, one law: The need for a uniform civil code. The students would organise a DJ night on March 5, from evening 5 to 10, which is open for all the outsiders with a pass.

MPMRCL Warns People About Fake Recruitment Offers

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited issued an advisory on Friday to make the public aware of some unscrupulous elements offering recruitment to the people on behalf of the MPMRCL.

It has come to notice that some unscrupulous elements are trying to deceive candidates/public by false promises of securing a job in MP Metro either through influence or by use of unfair/unethical means,” said officials.

MPMRCL has not appointed any agent(s) or coaching centre(s) for recruitment on its behalf. All recruitment-related notifications are uploaded on the MPMRCLs official website only, added officials. The general public is advised not to fall prey to claims made by unscrupulous persons/agencies. They can authenticate the recruitments on http://www.mpmetrorail.com/ for authentic information.