Indore: Over 100 colleges yet to share financial records with DAVV

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 100 colleges of Indore division are yet to share financial records with Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya despite the fact that the right to fix their fees rests with the varsity administration. The deadline for application for fixation of fee structure is Thursday.

Till Wednesday evening, the varsity had received financial records of less than 100 colleges. This promoted the varsity administration to change its plan of fixing fees of individual college to general fee structure.

“Initially, the plan was to decide fees of individual colleges but the plan has been changed now. We will make a general fee slab considering financial records submitted by the colleges so far. This fee slab will be applicable for all colleges, including autonomous ones,” said vice-chancellor Prof Renu Jain.

The plan was changed as deciding separate fee structures for individual colleges would have been an uphill task, said the V-C and added “We wanted to simplify the fee structure exercise to make it reasonable and acceptable for one and all.”

Expressing anguish over colleges which failed to furnish financial records, she directed director of college development council Dr Rajeev Dixit to issue notices to colleges for not taking varsity letter into consideration.

Through a letter, DAVV had asked all private colleges under its jurisdiction to submit their respective three year’s balance-sheet for fee fixations.

The DAVV had issued the letter citing Department of Higher Education (DHE) missive which stated that the colleges willing to hike fee have to get the nod of university concerned.

Dixit informed the VC that despite repeated reminders only around 100 colleges submitted their financial records which made the VC furious.

EC nod must for fee draft

Dixit said that draft of general fee slab has been readied with the help of a charted accountant. The draft will be tabled before Executive Council for approval in the first week of April. Following EC nod, the fee slab would be uploaded on university website. The colleges unsatisfied with the fee slab can approach the university till April 10.