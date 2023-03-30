Indore: Construction of MR 3 will start soon, says Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav

Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav and municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inspect the route of the proposed MR-3 project on Wednesday. |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav along with municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal inspected the route of the proposed MR 3, which is to come up between the Bypass and Regional Park, and said that the construction of the road will start soon.

Former IDA President Madhu Verma, MiC member Abhishek Sharma, and others were also present during the inspection.

The 4.1 km proposed road from Regional Park to Bypass is going to be constructed at a cost of Rs 53 crore.

Dubbing it “lifeline of Indore”, the Mayor said that the construction on MR-3 road is crucial and will be started at the earliest.

The mayor also talked to farmers, whose lands are to be acquired for the road project. He told farmers of making every possible effort to get TDR of the green belt for them.

Bhargava directed the officials concerned to make changes in the design of the road from a technical point of view as per the rules. He said that efforts should be made to make changes in the plan so that more government land can be used for construction of the road.

MiC meeting at Valmiki Samaj Basti tomorrow

Mayor-in-Council meeting will be held at Valmiki Samaj Dharamshala in Valmiki Samaj Basti at 11 am on Ram Navami. The meeting, which will be chaired by mayor PushyamitraBhargav, will be attended by municipal commissioner Pratibha Pal, MiC members and departmental officials.