Indore: Over 1 crore people skip second Covid jab in state

Indore: More than one crore people in Madhya Pradesh have not taken the second dose of Covid-19 vaccine even after stipulated time limit. This revelation was made by Department of Higher Education on Wednesday. The government has decided to engage students to enhance figure of second dose vaccination in the state. Students would ensure that their family members and people coming into their contacts reach immunization centre for the second vaccine shot.

In a letter addressed to educational institutions, DHE said that the state has made a remarkable achievement in first dose vaccination, but failed to get desired results in second dose vaccination. More than one crore people in MP have not received the second jab even after the passing of prescribed time limit. This situation is worrisome," the letter reads. The letter states that the person gets adequate protection to fight against Covid-19 only after he/she has received both the doses. DHE asked university and colleges to engage students in the task of creating awareness regarding importance of second dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Higher education institutions have been told to direct students, who have taken their first dose of vaccine but not the second one even after prescribed time limit, to take the second shot at the earliest.

DHE said students should also be directed to take their parents and family members to vaccination center if they had skipped second dose. Higher education institutions have also been told to direct students to ensure that if the neighbours have not taken second dose then they should motivate them to visit the vaccination centre for the same.

Principals of all leading colleges have been directed to contact district collector and chief medical officer or district immunization officer and get information about location of the vaccination centre and time for vaccination and ensure publicity through students. All registrars and principals should ensure that guest scholars including all academic and non-academic staff have got the second dose of vaccine as per eligibility in the jurisdiction. "Obtain information in this effect in attached prescribed format and compulsorily maintain record in the institution, as well as updating the information on the departmental online portal," the letter says addressing registrars and principals. DHE asked registrars and the principals to upload on DHE portal information about students taking doses in their respective universities and colleges.

Published on: Thursday, November 04, 2021, 10:44 PM IST