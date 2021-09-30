Indore: ​DHE approves one more round for admission in BEd, MEd courses

Indore

Department of Higher Education (DHE) on Thursday approved a proposal for an additional round of counselling for admission in teacher education programmes including BEd and MEd courses.

DHE will release a list of seats vacant, college-wise, on MPOnline portal on Friday. Window for fresh registrations will be opened on October 3. The window will remain open till October 8.

Students who did not get a seat in three rounds of counselling should register themselves and select nine colleges priority wise. They will also be required to get their documents verified at help centres set up by DHE from October 4 to October 9.

DHE will release the common merit list on October 11. The final merit list and allotment letters will be released on October 19. Students will be required to pay 50 per cent of the course fee online for confirmation of admission from October 21 to October 25.

The remaining 50 per cent of the student will have to pay when colleges will resume classes.

Admissions in teacher education courses are granted through centralised online admission counselling. This year, three rounds were held for admission. The last round ended on Thursday.

The colleges told DHE that nearly 25 per cent seats are still vacant and had demanded two more additional rounds.

In a meeting, DHE approved proposal for one additional round.

BOX//CET registrations begin

Online registrations for common entrance test conducted for admission in 41 self-financed courses offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya started on Thursday. The registration window will remain open till October 7. Students who register for counselling will be called for admission as per their ranks and categories between October 8 and 12. Firstly, the counselling will be conducted on October 7 for NRI candidates. Then counselling will be held for courses in Group A, Group B and Group C.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 11:11 PM IST