Indore: Outsiders cannot park vehicles in district court, orders principal district judge

Indore district court |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The principal district judge on Tuesday ordered that only vehicles of judicial officers, judges, advocates and office staff of court will be parked inside the district court premises.

The order issued by principal district judge Subodh Kumar Jain, says, “It is generally seen that apart from judges, advocates, court staff, other outsiders are also entering the court premises with their vehicles. It was also brought to the notice by the Indore Advocates Association that some traders who own shops around the court also come early in the morning and park their vehicles in the court premises. Parking is a serious problem in the district court premises.”

“Therefore, the police personnel and court staff appointed for security are ordered not to allow vehicles of outsiders other than judges, advocates and court staff to enter the court premises. If there is a special requirement, obtain a special order from the chief judicial magistrate, Indore or the district judge. The concerned police personnel should also be ordered to ensure that if any outsider is found taking out the vehicle from the court premises even after a notice to this effect is displayed at the gate of the court, action should be taken against him as per the law,” says order issued by the principal district judge.