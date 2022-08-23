Indore: Operation of six trains affected by heavy rain

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Owing to heavy rain on the Rajgarh-Biaora section, the operation of six city-bound trains was affected on Tuesday.

Due to heavy rain in the area, the railway line between Biaora-Rajgarh-Pachore was submerged and the Railways had to change the running of various trains, including the six city-bound trains.

Train No. 11126 Gwalior-Ratlam Express runs via Ruthiyai, Kota and Nagda. Train No. 22983 Kota-Indore departed from Kota on Wednesday but was short-terminated at Bargarh station and, from there, went back to Kota. Train No. 22983/22984 Kota-Indore-Kota Intercity will be cancelled on Wednesday. Train No. 19325 Indore-Amritsar Express departing on Tuesday will run via Sant Hirdaram Nagar-Bina-Jhansi. Train No. 21125 Indore-Bhind Express, on Tuesday, ran via Nagda-Kota. Train No. 14320 Bareilly-Indore Express will run from Bareilly on Wednesday via Bina-Saint Hirdaram Nagar. Train No. 11126 Gwalior-Ratlam Express on Tuesday ran via Kota-Nagda.