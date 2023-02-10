Indore: Operation of city-bound trains to be affected from next week

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Railway has cancelled the operation of 22 trains and the route of 58 trains would be diverted from February 11 to 23 said Khemraj Meena, PRO of Ratlam division of Western Railway

The PRO said the changes are due to block taken for the doubling of Indore-Ujjain via Dewas section.

Cancelled Trains

1. Train number 19304 Bhopal-Indore Express running from Bhopal from 12 to 23 February.

2. Train number 19344 Bhandarkund Indore Express running from Bhandarkud from 11 to 24 February.

3. Train number 22983 Kota Indore Express running from Kota from 11 to 23 February.

4. Train number 09587 Nagda-Indore special running from Nagda from 11 to 23 February.

5. Train number 09198 Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Indore Special will running from Dr. Ambe Dakar Nagar from 11 to 23 February.

6. train number 09351 Ujjain Indore Special will running from Ujjain will be cancelled from 12 to 24 February.

7. Train number 09353 Ujjain-Indore Special From 12 to 24 February.

8. train number 09536 Ratlam Dr Ambedkar Nagar special From 11 to 23 February.

9. Train number 09541 Dr Ambedkar Nagar Indore Special From 11 to 23 February.

10. Train number 09559 Dr Ambedkar Nagar Indore Special From 11 to 23 February.

11. Train number 19324 Bhopal Dr Ambedakar Nagar Express from 19 to 24 February.

12. Train number 19303 Indore Bhopal Special from 11 to 22 February.

13. Train number 19343 Indore Bhandarkund Special from 10 to 23 February.

14. Train number 22984 Indore Kota Express from 11 to 23.

15. Train number 09588 Indore Nagda Special from 11 to 23 February.

16. Train number 09197 Indore Dr Ambedkar Nagar Special from 11 to 23 February.

17. Train number 09352 Indore Ujjain Special from 12 to 24 February.

18. Train number 09354 Indore-Ujjain Special from 11 to 23 February.

19. Train number 09535 Dr Ambedkar Nagar Ratlam Special From 11 to 23 February.

20. Train number 09542 Indore Dr Ambedkar Nagar Special from 11 to 23 February.

21. Train number 09560 Indore Dr Ambedkar Nagar Special from 11 to 23 February.

22. Train number 19323 Dr Ambedkar Nagar Bhopal Express from 18 to 23 February.

