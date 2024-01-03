Indore: Only 75 Out Of 400 Buses Ply In The City

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The protest of transporters and drivers against the new law on hit-and-run cases has affected bus operations in the city and as a result out of 400 buses, only 75 buses are operating within the city.

AICTSL (Atal Indore City Transport Service Ltd) Public Relations officer (PRO), Mala Singh Thakur said, "We operate around 400 buses within the city and around 175 buses outside the city and in other states. The operation of the bus started on Monday morning but following the environment in the surrounding area, the operation of buses was stopped. "This morning, we operated 25 i-buses and 50 city buses within the city. At present, a total of 75 buses are running in the city. Buses going to Jaipur, Udaipur, Ahmedabad and Pune travelled to their destinations at night. The administration is constantly concerned about this matter and soon we will start all the buses keeping the safety and security of the public as a priority," she added.

When asked about the problems faced on Tuesday she said that the buses were operating with full safety, prioritising the wellbeing of the people travelling by bus.

The drivers and conductors agreed to operate the buses, the PRO added saying that that everyone was ready and all the staff, including the drivers and conductors, were present in the depot.