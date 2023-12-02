Indore: Only 30% Candidates Could Clear PhD Entrance Exam

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A mere 33.3 per cent candidates, who had taken the doctoral entrance test conducted for filling 669 vacancies in PhD courses offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), could clear the exam, results of which were declared on Friday.

While no candidate could clear exams for three subjects - Electronics, Electronics & Instrumentation and Urdu, most of the candidates cleared exams in Management and Commerce subjects. A total of 211 out of 420 candidates cleared the exam in Management subject, 110 out of 242 candidates in Commerce subject, 52 out of 129 candidates in Hindi Literature and 50 out of 148 candidates in English Literature. Around 3,653 candidates had applied for roughly 690 vacancies in 38 subjects. Of them, 2,620 candidates took the DET-2020 which was held in online mode for the first time.

The exam was conducted by MPOnline on behalf of DAVV on October 31. A total of 22 objections were received by the university on its model answer keys. After addressing the objections, the university released the final answer keys and declared the results.

Out of 2,620 candidates, 793 have got through the exam. These candidates have qualified for the next round which is an interview by the research advisory committee. The research advisory committee will be finalised shortly and then candidates are likely to be invited for interviews.

Now, candidates will have to approach supervisors and take their consent to become their PhD guide.

They will be required to furnish the consent of guides during RAC. DET coordinator Dr Ashesh Tiwari said that the university’s main focus now would be on completing the RAC interview process at the earliest. He stated that since there are 793 candidates against 690 seats, seven out of every eight candidates are likely to get admission to PhD programmes.