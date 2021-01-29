Indore: Online applications invited for Nari Shakti Puraskar, January 31 last date to apply

Indore: Online applications for 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' have been invited by the Union Women and Child Development Ministry. The last date to apply is on Sunday, i.e. January 31, 2021.
Madhya Pradesh is motivating women to participate and nominate themselves in the award through various channels and notices. In Indore, various groups are reaching out to women to motivate them to nominate themselves.
The award for the year 2020 will be given on International Women's Day in New Delhi on 8 March 2021.
Women have always exhibited strength in varied forms. Nari Shakti Puraskar (formerly Stree Shakti Puraskar), which literally means ‘Woman Power Awards’.
It is a National Award in recognition of exceptional work for women empowerment conferred by the President of India every year on International Women’s Day as a mark of respect and recognition for those who have demonstrated exemplary courage and stellar contribution towards empowerment of women.
This year, 15 individuals, institutes, and NGOs will be awarded for their work. The award includes a citation and one lakh rupees for the awardees.
The awards will be announced by February 20, 2021. Applicants can apply online at the official website.
A state or union territory will also be awarded in this series, where the child sex ratio has improved impressively.
Eligibility Criteria for the award
· Open to individuals, groups and institutions for outstanding work towards empowerment of women
· Individual applicant must be at least 25 years of age
· Institutions must have at least 5 years of relevant experience
· Last date for submission: 31st January, 2021
