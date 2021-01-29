Indore: Online applications invited for Nari Shakti Puraskar, January 31 last date to apply

Indore: Online applications for 'Nari Shakti Puraskar' have been invited by the Union Women and Child Development Ministry. The last date to apply is on Sunday, i.e. January 31, 2021.

Madhya Pradesh is motivating women to participate and nominate themselves in the award through various channels and notices. In Indore, various groups are reaching out to women to motivate them to nominate themselves.

The award for the year 2020 will be given on International Women's Day in New Delhi on 8 March 2021.

Women have always exhibited strength in varied forms. Nari Shakti Puraskar (formerly Stree Shakti Puraskar), which literally means ‘Woman Power Awards’.