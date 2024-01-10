Indore: One More Person Found Covid +

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the frequently fluctuating weather conditions, cases of Covid 19 have been increasing in the city as one more patient was found positive, on Tuesday. According to IDSP nodal officer Dr Amit Malakar, a 75-year-old female, resident of Tilak Nagar, was found positive on Tuesday.

“The woman was symptomatic as she had cough, fever, and cold after which she had gone through testing. She has been hospitalised in a private hospital and her condition is stable. We are monitoring her health conditions along with the team of doctors at the hospital,” Dr Malakar said. He said that one patient was discharged from home isolation with which the number of active cases remained at seven in the city. “Samples of the patient have been sent for genome sequencing to AIIMS, Bhopal to learn about the strain of virus prevalent in the city.

As per health department records, over 2.12 lakh patients have been found positive in Indore and over 1,472 have died since the outbreak of the disease

No report of genome sequencing yet

Even though positive cases of Covid-19 are increasing gradually in the city, the health authorities are yet to receive the report of genome sequencing of the patients sent for testing more than a month ago. More than 25 Covid cases have been found in the city in a month but the health officials are yet to know about the strain of the prevalent Covid virus in the city.

“We have sent samples of all the positive patients for genome sequencing. We have not received any report yet,” district epidemiologist Dr Anshul Mishra said.