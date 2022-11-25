Indore: One-day Job Fair to be organised in the city today

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A small, one-day employment fair is being organised in the city on Friday. Through the fair, unemployed youths are likely to get employment in various reputed companies. The employment fair is being organised from 10.30 am to 3 pm at the District Employment Office Complex in the Pologround area of the city.

Deputy director of the employment department PS Mandloi said that, in this job fair, many prestigious private companies, such as Patel Motors, DT Industries, One Point One, Agrawal Stores, Oswal Computers and SI will be participating. Recruitments will be made to more than 300 different posts in these companies. In order to provide employment on attractive salaries for the posts of sales executive, technicians, telecallers, team leaders, security guards and so on by the companies, representatives of these companies will initially select applicants through interviews.

Applicants in the age group of 18 to 45 years who have passed in any subject from Class 8 to postgraduation or MBA and applicants with technical qualifications can participate in the employment fair for the posts mentioned and get employment according to their eligibility. Applicants attending the fair must necessarily bring copies of their biodata along with certificates of all their educational qualifications and photocopies of other certificates, such as Aadhaar card and so on.

Read Also Indore: Jindal Steel bags Rs 138 crore MPMRCL rails supply contract