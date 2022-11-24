Indore: Jindal Steel bags Rs 138 crore MPMRCL rails supply contract

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MPMRCL) issued tenders to Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) for supplying 18-meter-long head-hardened rails for the Phase 1 projects of the Indore and Bhopal metro systems at a cost of Rs 138.64 crores.

MPMRCL officials said that the corporation issued a tender invitation in February with a 1,022-day (3-year) timeframe and an undetermined estimate. In July, technical bids were opened. There were two bidders: JSPL and Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

“During the evaluation, Mitsui’s technical bids were found to be short of the requirements of the tender so the Corporation finalised JSPL’s bid of Rs. 138,64,71,000 (138.64 crores),” said an official.

Indore Metro's total requirement is 8425 MT, for which supply of 4,500 MT in 4-5 months of the project is expected in the first lot, the second supply of 1,500 MT in 18-19 months and a final supply of 2,425 MT during 30-34 months of the project.

The total requirement of Bhopal Metro is 8,120 MT, for which in the first lot supply of 2,000 MT in 4-5 months of the project is expected, the second supply of 4500 MT during 18-20 months and the final supply of 1620 MT during 30-34 months of project is expected.

76 % of piling work of Indore Metro complete

The Indore Metro work is going on at great speed along the entire 17.6 km corridor. Officials said, “76 per cent of the piling work of the Metro project has been completed and it is expected that before the end of this year piling work will end and pillar construction would start.”