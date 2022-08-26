Indore: 400 days left for Metro, work on stations starts

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With only 400 days left for the Indore Metro Project to get completed according to its deadline, the work on the Metro stations has also been started by the Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited, in parallel with the work of segment launching. Work on the Vijay Nagar Metro station has also begun.

The Metro station will be elevated and built in the centre of the square so that passengers reach the Metro station in 4 minutes. At the same time, there will be a Metro entry gate near the BRTS stop at the station. Passengers coming by bus will directly reach the Metro station via the corridor. There will also be an escalator facility.

Officials said that only 400 days are now left following which the two companies working on the priority corridor of 17.5 km have been instructed to speed up work. Around 10 segment launchers along with multiple ground support systems have been installed in the development work of the Metro tracks.

METRO RAIL PHASE 1

Deadline (Phase-1): September 2023

Line-3: Palasia – Railway Station – Rajwara- Airport – Bhawarsala – MR10 – Palasia (Ring Line)

Length: 33.53 km

Type: Elevated & Underground

Under Construction: 17.5 km between Gandhi Nagar – Mumtaj Bag Colony

Approved: 17.5 km

Proposed: 57.18 km

Depot: Super Corridor

Number of Stations: 29

Number of Trains: 25 with three cars each

Estimated Daily Ridership: 2.5 lakh/day (2027) (approx.)

Top Speed: 80 kmph

Average Speed: 34 kmph

Track Gauge: Standard Gauge – 1,435 mm

Electrification: 750 V DC Third Rail

Signalling: Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC)

Operational: 0 km

Estimated Cost: Rs.7500.8 crore