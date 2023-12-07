Indore: One-day Job Fair On December 13 | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A one-day job fair will be organised at the District Employment Office on December 13.

According to the official information, the employment fairs are being organised continuously to connect unemployed youth with job providers. In the employment fair, more than 500 youth will be provided jobs in reputed private sector companies.

Deputy director employment PS Mandloi said that the job fair will be organised from 10:30 am to 03 pm in the District Employment Office premises near District Trade and Industry Centre, Polo Ground, Indore.

Reputed companies like DT Industries, Just Dial, Shafali Business Solution, SD Consultant, V Five Global, Bharti Airtel, Netsurp Home Care, Victory Terminal, Career Coach, Xiaomi Brand Promoter and Manpower Services etc will participate in the fair.

Attractive salaries for various posts like sales executive, technician, telecaller, sales, team leader, security guard, helper, packer, etc. will be offered. The representatives of the companies will initially select the applicants by interviewing them.

Applicants between 18 to 40 years of age, who are illiterate to post graduate and have passed any subject or have technical qualifications will be given employment. The applicants can participate by bringing copies of bio data along with certificates of all their educational qualifications and photocopies of other certificates like Aadhaar card etc.