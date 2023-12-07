Indore Weather: Sunshine In City After Four Days; Night Temp Starts Decreasing | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the sky starting to clear up, citizens could see the Sun shining after four days, on Wednesday.

With this, the night temperature has also started decreasing and it was about two degrees Celsius below normal while the day temperature remained seven degrees below normal.

However, the morning remained cloudy and visibility was recorded at 1200 meters between 6 am and 7 am.

“As the effect of the western disturbance has waned and there is not much effect of the cyclonic storm Michaung on the western part of the state, the winds have started blowing from the north-eastern part of the country. With this, the night temperature will decrease by a couple of degrees Celsius in next couple of days while the day temperature will also remain below normal,” the meteorological department officials said.

Anand Shivre

They added that the weather would remain same and city would witness the first spell of cold conditions.

“A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from December 11. The temperature will fluctuate due to its effect and again drop from middle of the month,” officials said.

Humidity remained high at 94 per cent in morning and it dropped to 84 per cent in the evening. Winds were blowing at the speed of 8 kmph.

TEMPERATURE

Max 21.1 degrees Celsius (Seven degrees below normal)

Min 16.6 degrees Celsius (Four degrees above normal)